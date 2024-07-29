Jaya Bachchan bristles at being called ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’ in parliament: Women have no identity…

Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan bristled in the parliament today on Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, using Amitabh Bachchan’s name as her middle name. She took a moment to remind everyone that she had an identity of her own too. (Also Read: When Aishwarya Rai was all giggles and smiles as she posed at a wedding with Amitabh, Jaya and Shweta Bachchan. Watch) Jaya Bachchan in parliament on Monday.

‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’

Calling her to speak in a parliament session on Monday, Harivansh said, “Shrimati Jaya Amitabh Bachchan ji, please.” Jaya replied, “Sir, sirf Jaya Bachchan bolte to kaafi hojata (It would’ve been enough to call me Jaya Bachchan).” But it was pointed out that’s what her name is officially registered as.

She said, “Ye jo hain kuch naya tarika hain ki mahilaayen apni pati ke naam se jaani jaye. Unka koi astitva nahi. Unki koi upalabdh hi nahi hain, apne mein aur astitva nahi hain. Ye jo naya shuru hua hain, I just…(Some new method has emerged that women have to be known by their husband’s name. Women have no identity. They have no achievements, no identity of their own. This new thing, I just…)

Fans reacted to the video with some calling her ‘brave’. One questioned, “No but why Amitabh got added? If she has not added then who did...or it is happening for everyone.” Another commented, “She's not wrong in any sense btw.”

One fan called out misogynistic comments not seeing her point, writing, “People today are so selective. Had there been any other woman in her place, the comments would have supported her. She is not wrong though. Before she became a 'Bachchan' she was a successful actress herself. Indeed, how far we have come.”

‘Unapologetic, unfiltered’

Navya Naveli Nanda once spoke to Her Circle in 2021 and called her grandmother Jaya her ‘inspiration’. She said, “I am very very close to her and go to her for almost anything whether it is work related advice or personal advice as well. She is someone who has managed to create her own identity, leave her own mark. One of the biggest things I respect about her is how she uses her voice for things she is passionate about. She has always been very unapologetic, to the point, unfiltered, and she has a spine.”