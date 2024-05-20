Amitabh Bachchan holds Jaya Bachchan's hands, arrives to vote in Lok Sabha election 2024. Watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan arrived together to cast their vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. The veteran couple caught the attention of paparazzi at a designated polling booth in Mumbai on Monday. They were surrounded by hoardes of photographers, and Amitabh was seen holding Jaya's hands as they made their way towards the car after casting the vote. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai arrives alone to cast her vote in Lok Sabha election 2024 in Mumbai. See pic) Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan cast their vote in Mumbai.

Amitabh and Jaya hold hands

Amitabh and Jaya stepped out to vote in white ensembles. The two were surrounded by a bunch of security personnel and media photographers. An inside video from the poll station, shared by ANI, showed Amitabh and Jaya waiting for their turn at the entrance.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Amitabh then held Jaya's hands as they were escorted out of the poll, and they slowly made their way to their car. A paparazzi video showed Jaya giving a tense expression with all the chaos caused by the photographers near the entrance.

Aishwarya casts her vote

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai arrived solo and was photographed getting out of her car before walking inside the polling booth with a cast in her arm after her recent wrist injury. She recently returned from the Cannes Film Festival after creating waves with her red carpet looks as the global brand ambassador of L'Oreal.

A recent report by HT City added that the actor will undergo surgery for the injury soon. “Aishwarya broke her wrist over the weekend and thus had to get a cast on. However, she was adamant that she wants to keep her Cannes tradition going. Thus, even after the injury, she completed her professional commitments and made it to Cannes,” added the source.

On Monday, several Bollywood stars stepped out to cast their vote for the ongoing Lok Sabha election, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and others.