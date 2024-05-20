Aishwarya Rai arrives alone to cast her vote in Lok Sabha election 2024 in Mumbai. See pic

Lok Sabha election 2024: Actor Aishwarya Rai caught the attention of paparazzi with her presence at a designated polling booth in Mumbai on Monday. The actor, who will reportedly undergo surgery for a wrist injury in the coming days, arrived solo and was photographed getting out of her car before walking inside the polling booth. Also read | Pataudis have arrived: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan cast votes in Lok Sabha Election 2024; twin in kurtas. Watch Lok Sabha election 2024: Aishwarya Rai at a polling booth in Mumbai. (Pic: Yogen Shah)

Aishwarya, who has been making headlines for her appearances at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, wore a white shirt with a pair of blue jeans and sported red footwear. The actor has also been sporting a cast after her recent wrist injury.

Aishwarya to undergo surgery for wrist injury

According to a recent report by HT City, the actor will undergo surgery for the injury soon. A source said, “Aishwarya broke her wrist over the weekend and thus had to get a cast on. However, she was adamant that she wants to keep her Cannes tradition going. Thus, even after the injury, she completed her professional commitments and made it to Cannes.”

The source added that the actor went to France only after discussions with specialists and her doctors and will require surgery on her hand soon. “Her surgery is scheduled for later next week after she returns from Cannes,” the source added.

Aishwarya at Cannes 2024

After attending the 77th Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya returned to Mumbai on Sunday. Accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, she was spotted at Mumbai airport.

Highlights of Aishwarya's Cannes 2024 outings were her red carpet appearances, which divided the internet. The actor has also been sharing videos of her two red carpet looks – a black and gold gown for her first appearance and a dramatic blue and silver creation, also designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock, for her second red carpet outing.