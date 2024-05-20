Pataudis have arrived: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan cast votes in Lok Sabha Election 2024; twin in kurtas. Watch

Many celebrity couples, such as Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, stepped out to exercise their right to vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Mumbai on Monday. Among them were Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who arrived together to cast their votes. Also read | Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone holds Ranveer Singh's hand as they arrive at polling booth to cast votes. Watch Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan at a polling booth in Mumbai on Monday.

Watch Kareena and Saif's video from polling booth

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram on Monday, Kareena Kapoor stumbled as she got out of their car's front seat. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan, who was dressed in a beige kurta and matching pants, joined her, and the couple walked into a designated polling room. Kareena was in a white kurta and blue denims outfit. Both Kareena and Saif wore dark sunglasses.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Celebs vote in Mumbai

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and many other celebs voted in Mumbai on Monday. Polling was underway since 7 am in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai.

Akshay, who voted for the first time since receiving Indian citizenship, was one of the early voters. "I want my India to be developed and strong and I’ve kept these things in my mind when I went to cast my vote, and all the Indians should think what is right for them and vote,” he said after voting at a polling station in Juhu.

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who queued up at a polling station in Bandra West to cast his vote, told new agency PTI, “My vote is for good governance, the government that looks after all people, gives us a better city.” The actor-filmmaker urged people, especially youngsters to step out and vote. He said, "I just heard from somebody that young people are complaining that it’s too hot but it's not hot at all, so please do step out, do vote." Filmmaker Zoya Aktar and mother Honey Irani also accompanied Farhan to cast their votes.

Actor Hema Malini, who's BJP candidate from Mathura Lok Sabha constituency, said she is hopeful that voters' turnout will be good. "We are very much concerned (about voter turn-out). We’ve done maximum publicity for people to come and vote. Across India, celebrities have requested (people to vote). I’m sure the voter turnout will be good,” Malini, who was accompanied by daughter Esha Deol, said after casting her vote in Mumbai.

Other Bollywood celebrities, who have voted so far, include Sanya Malhotra, Govinda, Manoj Bajpayee, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Subhash Ghai, noted poet and lyricist Gulzar, his filmmaker daughter Meghna Gulzar, Aamir Khan’s children Ira Khan and Junaid Khan.