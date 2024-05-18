Kareena Kapoor flaunts her perfect life with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh in latest photo album

Actor Kareena Kapoor has given us another reason to wish for the Poo life. On Friday, she shared a fresh photo dump on Instagram, snippets from her perfect family life. These included pictures with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur and Jehangir. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore are saas-bahu goals in new ad. Watch) Kareena Kapoor is having the time of her life with husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jehangir.

Kareena Kapoor's pretty perfect May

The first photo, likely from an old photoshoot, showed Kareena cuddling Saif. The second photo shows her taking a selfie next to a small plane while Saif and Taimur looked her. Jeh, meanwhile, is busy exploring the new place. A third black and white picture showed Taimur playing football inside their Mumbai home and a fourth picture showed Jehangir walking their family dog in their building compound.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The fifth picture showed Taimur on a jetty, looking at the Gateway of India. The sixth photo features Kareena in sunglasses and casual outfit, all ready to dive into a big glass of sundae. Of course, she makes up for it with some exercise, yoga and a healthy avocado toast in the seventh photo. The final picture is just a beautiful selfie of Kareena showing off her kohl-rimmed eyes in a vanity van.

How did fans react?

Kareena captioned her post, “May-be it’s time for a photo dump!” She also added the song Dil Hara from her and Saif's film Tashan to it. The photo got many comments from friends, family and friends. “Kareena is the only courageous lady who accepts her age with time and believes her natural beauty...I like your courage when you gave statement about growing age,” wrote a fan. Another requested Kareena to participate in the San Sana Nana trend that has taken over TikTok. “Kareena ji we need a san sanananana san sananana nan video from you as well,” the song is from her movie Asoka and has been reclaimed by TikTok and Instagram make-up aficionados to make transition reels.

Kareena's stepson, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and sister-in-law, Saba, posted heart emojis on her post.

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012. Taimur was born in 2016, and Jeh in 2021. She will be seen next in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders.