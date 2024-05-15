Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore are saas-bahu goals in new ad. Watch

Fans were in for a pleasant surprise on Wednesday morning when Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a new ad featuring herself and her mother-in-law, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Their collaboration was for a décor brand, MyTrident Home. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan share a kiss in front of paparazzi; internet calls them 'couple goals'. Watch) Sharmila Tagore and Kareena Kapoor in a new advertisement.

Kareena and Sharmila seen together for the first time

In the new minute-long ad, Kareena and Sharmila are seen having a fun morning inside their respective rooms in the huge palace. Clad in robes, both women dance to their own rhythm while making sure the room looks tidy.

Kareena was in a blue robe whereas Sharmila looked graceful in a light brown one. As they finally meet on the breakfast table, both complement each other on their beautiful robes and start their day on a happy note. “Rolling with the queen - Real to reel life,” read the caption by Kareena.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote: “Saas bahu (mother-in-law and wife) goals.” Another fan commented, “How adorable!! (red heart emoticons) what a beautiful concept!” A comment also read, “This is the best video of the morning!” “Wow that's so lovely seeing you both together,” read a second comment.

Earlier, Kareena had spoken about her equation with Sharmila during an episode in the last season of Koffee with Karan. Sharmila and Saif were the guests on that episode. Kareena had the sweetest note for her 'Amma' in a video message.

“I genuinely feel that connection and love for her because she has been so warm, so caring. I think she looks at me more like a daughter, like Soha and Saba. It's always been like that. She's always made me feel welcomed,” she said. Saif and Kareena got married in 2012 and have two sons together- Taimur and Jehangir.