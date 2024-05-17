Aishwarya Rai looks good but her outfit is meh: Internet reacts to actor's first Cannes 2024 appearance

Aishwarya Rai once again captivated the global stage as she made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 red carpet on Thursday. A regular attendee of the prestigious event, Aishwarya attended Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis premiere in a black and gold ensemble. Soon, the internet was flooded with the latest red carpet photos of the actor and reactions to her looks poured in on Reddit, Instagram and X. Also read | Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in black and gold butterfly dress at Megalopolis screening. Watch Aishwarya Rai walks the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2024 on Thursday.

'Hoping for a better outfit for the next event'

Taking to Reddit, a person shared the actor's photos and wrote, "More unseen pictures of Aishwarya Rai at Cannes." Reacting to it, a Redditor wrote, "Finally the hair is away from face, thank you. She looks good but the outfit is meh."

Another commented, “Love the hair. She looks gorgeous. Outfit is really bad though. There’s a lot happening and for some reason the golden work on the front is looking cheaply made. Probably because of the fabric they chose. Hoping for a better outfit for the next event.”

'Finally we can see Aish's full face'

Someone on Reddit also commented, "The outfit and accessories get worse with each new pic. Who styles her these days?" A fan wrote, "Finally we can see Aish's full face." Another wrote, "Her face in the first pic – just wow."

A comment also read, "She slays at her 50s, many of us won't even be half of what she is at our 50s. This makes me laugh and sad at the same time but anyways Aish looks absolutely gorgeous here." A fan wrote, "The hair and makeup look so so beautiful." One more said, "The hideous outfit aside, the face card never declines!"

‘Saw her ears after ages’

On Thursday, popular fashion and pop culture-based Instagram account Diet Sabya also shared a video montage of Aishwarya's Cannes 2024 red carpet look and wrote in the caption, "ARB arrives at CANNES 2024 in custom Falguni & Shane Peacock. Thoughts/feelings/emotions."

A person commented, "Someone please remind her that she's one of the most beautiful women on earth and she doesn't need to keep covering her arms all the time." Another wrote, “Saw her ears after ages! haha”

More about Aishwarya's Cannes look

The actor graced the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 16 in a black gown adorned with intricate golden patterns. Her gown, designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock, featured a long train embellished with golden flowers, voluminous ruffled sleeves and a striking golden pattern on the front. Aishwarya accessorised her ensemble with statement golden earrings.

Cannes regular Aishwarya made her first appearance at the film festival in 2002. Since then, the actor has graced the festival almost every year as one of the brand ambassadors for L'Oreal Paris.