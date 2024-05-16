 Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in black and gold butterfly dress at Megalopolis screening. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in black and gold butterfly dress at Megalopolis screening. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 16, 2024 10:44 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived at French Riviera on May 16. She graced Cannes 2024 with her presence at Megalopolis screening.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made her grand entry at the Cannes International Film Festival. The actor has mesmerised her fans with her latest style statement as she attended the Megalopolis premiere at Cannes 2024. Aishwarya's appearance in a black and gold butterfly outfit is her first look ever since her arrival at French Riviera. (Also read: Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya get a grand welcome at French Riviera. Watch)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended Megalopolis premiere at Cannes 2024.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended Megalopolis premiere at Cannes 2024.

Aishwarya had arrived at Cannes on May 16, as she was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo received a warm welcome at the French Riviera. They were presented with a bouquet at the prestigious international film festival. The host also embraced Aaradhya as he recognised her during their meeting. Aishwarya expressed gratitude for the hospitality while the host bowed in front of her.

Aishwarya has made her 21st appearance at Cannes. She made her debut at the prestigious film festival in 2002. The actor also made headlines the same year for her portrayal of Paro in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in black and gold butterfly dress at Megalopolis screening. Watch

