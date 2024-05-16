Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya get a grand welcome at French Riviera. Watch

Cannes 2024 is getting bigger and many Bollywood celebrities are expected to make an appearance at the international film festival. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter, Aaradhya were papped at the Mumbai airport while heading to the festival. Recently, a series of pictures and reels of her arrival at the French Riviera have gone viral. (Also read: Injured Aishwarya Rai heads to Cannes Film Festival with daughter Aaradhya, fans wonder why her arm is in a sling) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya received grand welcome at Cannes.

Aishwarya, Aaradhya presented with bouquet at Cannes

A video of Aishwarya accompanied by Aaradhya getting a grand welcome at Cannes 2024 has surfaced online. In the viral reel Aishwarya had her arm in a sling, with a white cast that was visible around the wrist. She wore a knee-length blue coat teamed with a black outfit and shoes. While Aaradhya paired her light-blue hoodie with black pants and pink shoes. The host is seen presenting the mother-daughter duo with a beautiful bouquet in the viral clip. After being introduced to the former Miss World's daughter, he gives her a warm hug. The actor thanks him for his hospitality as he bows down to her in respect. Aishwarya also waved at her fans on her arrival.

Aishwarya makes her 21st Cannes appearance

For the unversed, Aishwarya is making her 21st appearance at Cannes International Film Festival. Her presence at the 77th Cannes Film Festival is the most awaited moment as the actor has dazzled red carpet every time with her unique fashion statements. She made her debut in a Neeta Lulla saree, with heavy gold jewellery, at Cannes Film Festival 2002. The same year she featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic Devdas, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

About Cannes 2024

Apart from Aishwarya and Aaradhya, Kiara Advani and Sobhita Dhulipala have already left for Cannes. While Urvashi Rautela has already arrived at the international film festival, Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar has also made her Cannes 2024 debut. Rajpl Yadav has made his first appearance for his upcoming film Kaam Chalu Hai. The actor is attending Cannes for the first time as his movie based on a real story will be screened at the festival.

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's epic-drama Ponniyin Selvan: 2.