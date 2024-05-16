Sobhita Dhulipala jets off for Cannes Film Festival 2024; keeps it simple and classic for airport outing. Watch

Off to France

At the airport, Sobhita seemed relaxed as she posed happily for the paparazzi at the airport and greeted them with a warm smile before entering the airport.

For the outing, she kept things simple and classic by wearing a black top paired with a jacket over it and denim pants. She left her hair open, wore simple slippers completing the look with minimal make-up. She was carrying a black bag. She had a book, airpods, passport, and wallet in her hand. She also made sure to have her luggage handy as she walked inside the airport.

About her Cannes debut

The actor will be representing an ice cream band, Magnum India, at the festival. She will be walking the brown carpet at the fest, and attend a party hosted by a brand alongside renowned figures such as Troye Sivan and Mura Masa.

Earlier, Sobhita had expressed her excitement to attend the gala. “Taking my journey with Magnum a notch higher with the Cannes Film Festival is both exciting and symbolic of my relationship with the brand, where we progress alongside creating colourful memories,” she said in a statement.

She added, “This experience will allow me to create these moments of pleasure as this association is a perfect blend of fashion, film and flavour”.

Apart from The Night Manager actor, the film will be graced by Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai, and Aditi Rao Hydari. Aishwarya was also spotted leaving for the gala with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Wednesday.

The Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday night with the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act), starring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphael Quenard. During the opening ceremony, Oscar winner Meryl Streep received the honorary Palme d'Or. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will come to a close on May 25.