 Sobhita Dhulipala jets off for Cannes Film Festival 2024; keeps it simple and classic for airport outing. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sobhita Dhulipala jets off for Cannes Film Festival 2024; keeps it simple and classic for airport outing. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 16, 2024 11:30 AM IST

Sobhita Dhulipala will be making her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. She is going to represent an ice cream brand.

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to make her big debut at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, and she was spotted leaving for the international film festival from Mumbai early Thursday morning. (Also read: Cannes Film Festival: Kiara Advani, Aishwarya Rai, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Indians set to dazzle this year)

Sobhita Dhulipala was seen in a black attire at the airport in Mumbai.
Sobhita Dhulipala was seen in a black attire at the airport in Mumbai.

Off to France

At the airport, Sobhita seemed relaxed as she posed happily for the paparazzi at the airport and greeted them with a warm smile before entering the airport.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

For the outing, she kept things simple and classic by wearing a black top paired with a jacket over it and denim pants. She left her hair open, wore simple slippers completing the look with minimal make-up. She was carrying a black bag. She had a book, airpods, passport, and wallet in her hand. She also made sure to have her luggage handy as she walked inside the airport.

About her Cannes debut

The actor will be representing an ice cream band, Magnum India, at the festival. She will be walking the brown carpet at the fest, and attend a party hosted by a brand alongside renowned figures such as Troye Sivan and Mura Masa.

Earlier, Sobhita had expressed her excitement to attend the gala. “Taking my journey with Magnum a notch higher with the Cannes Film Festival is both exciting and symbolic of my relationship with the brand, where we progress alongside creating colourful memories,” she said in a statement.

She added, “This experience will allow me to create these moments of pleasure as this association is a perfect blend of fashion, film and flavour”.

Apart from The Night Manager actor, the film will be graced by Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai, and Aditi Rao Hydari. Aishwarya was also spotted leaving for the gala with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Wednesday.

The Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday night with the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act), starring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphael Quenard. During the opening ceremony, Oscar winner Meryl Streep received the honorary Palme d'Or. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will come to a close on May 25.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sobhita Dhulipala jets off for Cannes Film Festival 2024; keeps it simple and classic for airport outing. Watch

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On