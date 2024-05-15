Meet the 2024 Cannes Film Festival jury: Greta Gerwig, Lily Gladstone and more

The Cannes Film Festival is here! This year, the festival will choose another film for the coveted Palme d'Or from a competition lineup that includes Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light, Sean Baker’s Anora, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness among others. That decision rests on the competition jury, which is headed by writer-director Greta Gerwig this year. Let us meet the jury below! (Also read: Cannes Film Festival: Kiara Advani, Aishwarya Rai, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Indians set to dazzle this year) (FromL) Members of the Jury of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, French actor Omar Sy, US director and president of the Jury of the 77th Cannes Film Festival Greta Gerwig, US actress Lily Gladstone, Lebanese director Nadine Labaki, Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda and Turkish writer and photographer Ebru Ceylan pose as they arrive for the Opening Ceremony and the screening of the film "Le Deuxieme Acte" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 14, 2024. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)(AFP)

Greta Gerwig: Greta has become the first female American director to serve as a Cannes jury president this year. Greta is the writer-director of three films, Lady Bird, Little Women, and last year's blockbuster Barbie- all of which were nominated for Best Picture. Interestingly, Greta has never shown a film at Cannes previously.

Lily Gladstone: Lily Gladstone's road to widespread acclaim began at Cannes last year when she received the loudest applause after the screening of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. The actor went on to win a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and an Oscar nomination in the Best Actress category.

Omar Sy: The French actor starred in Mathieu Vadepied’s Father & Soldier, the opening film of the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes. The actor gained widespread acclaim for his work in The Intouchables, for which he won the César for Best Actor.

Ebru Ceylan: Ebru Ceylan is the co-writer of the 2014 Palme d'Or-winning film Winter Sleep, which was directed by Nuri Bilge Ceylan. She first arrived at Cannes 26 years ago, when her first short film Kiyida (On the Edge), was selected for the Short Films Competition in 1998. Since then, she has served as a co-writer on several films by Nuri, including Three Monkeys, Once Upon a Time in Anatolia, and The Wild Pear Tree.

Nadine Labaki: The acclaimed director of Capernaum, Nadine Labaki is no stranger to Cannes. Her film Where Do We Go Now? had its premiere at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section. Capernaum arrived in 2028 and won the Jury Prize at Cannes. It was also nominated for the Best International Feature Film Oscar.

Juan Antonio Bayona: The Spanish director who directed the disaster drama The Impossible, starring Naomi Watts, broke out to international attention with his film Society of the Snow. The film was nominated for two Oscars: Best International Feature Film, representing Spain, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Eva Green: Eva is the star of many films, such as Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Dreamers, and Ridley Scott’s Kingdom of Heaven, while also playing a Bond woman in Casino Royale. She recently starred in the TV series Penny Dreadful.

Pierfrancesco Favino: The Italian actor is one of the most revered actors of his generation, having recently won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival for Padrenostro in 2020. He is all set to star in Pablo Larrain's biopic Maria alongside Angelina Jolie.

Kore-eda Hirokazu: The acclaimed Japanese director has a long history with the festival, having premiered 9 of his films at Cannes. Last year, he had Monster, which took home the Best Screenplay award. Kore-eda also won the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury at Cannes for another family drama, Broker, the Jury Prize for Like Father, Like Son, and the Palme d'Or for Shoplifters.