Exclusive: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to undergo surgery post her return from Cannes Film Festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has got people talking about her looks at the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival. But even before her looks, what caught the people's eye was that the actor went to the French Riviera with a cast on her right hand. Now, we have learnt the reason behind it and that she'll be having a surgery to get that fixed post her return from the film festival. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to undergo surgery post Cannes

A source close to the actor reveals to us, “Aishwarya broke her wrist over the weekend and thus had to get a cast on. However, she was adamant that she wants to keep her Cannes tradition going. Thus, even after the injury, she completed her professional commitments and made it to Cannes.” The source added that the actor went to France only after discussions with specialists and her doctors and will require surgery on her hand soon: “Her surgery is scheduled for later next week, after she returns from Cannes.”

Bachchan has gone to the film festival with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and the actor has grabbed eyeballs for her unique looks at the Cannes red carpet. She has worn designers Falguni and Shane Peacock's creations. Her first outfit was a black, white and gold corsetted gown, crafted from taffeta and adorned with molten gold flowers and plates. The second outfit was a turquoise and silver fringe gown. While Bachchan's looks have got the internet divided, her dedication towards her professional commitments despite her injury has been lauded.