Amitabh Bachchan says ‘no change in routine’ as he returns to Kaun Banega Crorepati 16; fans pleasantly surprised

Amitabh Bachchan has kicked off shooting for season 16 of his hit game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The actor, who has hosted the show almost every season since 2000, shared behind-the-scenes pictures and expressed his excitement. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘ ₹1000 crore films may be routine for Prabhas’ but he's grateful to be part of Kalki 2898 AD) Amitabh Bachchan behind-the-scenes of KBC 16.

Back to KBC

Amitabh shared a monochrome picture of him on the set of KBC with his arms wide, writing, “BACK to KBC 16th season.” He shared another picture of him running through the corridor of the show, writing, “yes back and still no change in routine - the run is on.” Amitabh shared these photos on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening, a day after it was claimed that he was back to filming the show.

Amitabh recently teased getting back on the set of KBC on X on Wednesday writing, “there is nothing quite as rewarding as work .. just back after a long days work .. and so invigorating!” He added, “work has taken long hours and tomorrow is again early so .. till tomorrow.”

Fans confused

Fans were thrilled to see Amitabh back to hosting KBC, but they were also confused with one fan jokingly asking, “Phir last year itna emotional kyon Kiya tha (Why did you make us so emotional last year then).” Another wrote, “Amazing, the Goat is back.” Many commented that they thought he had retired from the show.

The confusion stems from Amitabh’s speech in the last episode of KBC 15. With tears in his eyes, he had said, “Devi aur sajjano, ab hum jaa rahe aur kal se yeh manch ab nahi sajega. Apno se yeh keh pana ki kal se hum yahan nahi aa payenge, na kehne ki himmat hoti aur na kehne ka mann hota hai (Ladies and gentlemen, now it’s time to go as the stage won’t be the same. It’s difficult to let everyone know that we won’t be returning here from tomorrow).”

He also added, “Main Amitabh Bachchan iss daur ke liye, iss manch se aakhri baar kehne jaa raha hu, shubraatri (For the last time, I am bidding you all goodbye from this show, goodnight).” Fans had assumed that he was leaving the show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will air on Sony TV Monday-Friday at 9 pm from August 12.