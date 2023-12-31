Amitabh Bachchan tears up as he bids goodbye to Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, emotional fans call it ‘end of an era’

Amitabh Bachchan had tears in his eyes during the final episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. In a promotional video, he is seen teary-eyed while wrapping up the season. The video left many of his fans emotional. Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan asks this question about Don co-star Helen Amitabh Bachchan in the final episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

Amitach Bachchan wraps up Kaun Banega Crorepati 15

In the video, host Amitabh is seen looking dapper in a maroon tuxedo. He said, “Devi aur Sajjano, ab hum jaa rahe aur kal se yeh manch ab nahi sajega. Apno se yeh keh pana ki kal se hum yahan nahi aa payenge, na kehne ki himmat hoti aur na kehne ka mann hota hai (Ladies and gentleman, now it's time to go as the stage won't be the same. It's difficult to let everyone know that we won't be returning here from tomorrow).”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Main Amitabh Bachchan iss daur ke liye, iss manch se akhri baar kehne jaa raha hu, Shubraatri… (For the last time I am bidding you all goodbye from this show. Goodnight),” added Amitabh. In the end, he was in tears while closing the show.

Fans react to Amitabh Bachchan

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Amit Sir is (an) example of sheer dedication and passion at such an age.” “I will miss KBC… and Amitabh Bachchan sir… will be waiting for next season,” added another one. Someone else also commented, “It’s the end of an era! Thank you @amitabhbachchan sir for your dedication towards this show. My grandfather who’s no more loved KBC. My grandma tunes in to KBC every night. The show has entertained and taught us many things. Wishing you good health and happiness sir.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 final episode

The last episode featured Avinash Bharti and Sheela Devi. Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan were also seen in the finals. While Vidya shared a video of Amitabh talking about Jaya Bachchan, Sharmila later revealed her nickname Rinku Di, given by Jaya. On the other hand, Sara relived her childhood memories on KBC and even cracked her signature knock-knock joke on the show.

While talking to Avinash Bharti, the contestant from Uttar Pradesh, Amitabh recollected his college days, including memories from his hostel room number 27. Avinash attended Delhi University's Kirori Mal College, where Amitabh completed his BSc degree.

Amitabh on his college and hostel days

After the college was shown in the contestant's introduction video, Amitabh said, “There were so many good things in the video. One of them was that I studied in this college.” “That hostel room is lovely, isn’t it? It’s in a corner. You can see the wall from that room. We used to jump that wall to watch movies,” he added. He shared how his degree never came to his use and also said, “Seriously, let me tell you that all the years I spent there proved to be a waste. I didn’t achieve anything. I just lost.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 aired from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV. The show also streamed on SonyLIV app.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place