close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Tv / Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan asks this question about Don co-star Helen. Do you know the answer?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan asks this question about Don co-star Helen. Do you know the answer?

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 29, 2023 03:14 PM IST

On his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about fellow actor Helen, which the contestant could not answer.

On a recent episode of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, host and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan posed a question on his former co-star Helen. Contestant, Lalit Kumar, could not answer the question for 25 lakh, and had to settle for 12,50,000. (Also Read: Vir Das shares video, reacts as Amitabh Bachchan asks a question about his Emmy win on KBC 15. Watch)

Amitabh Bachchan asked a question on Helen on KBC 15
Amitabh Bachchan asked a question on Helen on KBC 15

Here's the question

Amitabh Bachchan asked Lalit, "Which of these actresses was born in Myanmar and later escaped with her family to India during the Second World War?” The options were – Sulochana, Suraiya, Nadira, and Helen. After Lalit quit the game because he couldn't answer the question, Amitabh revealed to him that the correct answer is Helen.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Helen and her family escaped Myanmar... called Burma back then. In order to escape and come to India, they had to trek alternately through miles of wilderness passing through rivers, mountains and forests. In order to escape from the Japanese occupation of Burma, she had to do this in 1943. She became a popular actress in our film industry. Watching her dance would leave one enthralled,” explained Amitabh.

Amitabh and Helen

The megastar added that he's also worked with Helen in a few films. “I had the good fortune of working with her in a 2-3 films. She's a kind and compassionate woman. She used to look after everyone. We pray she stays in good health. She's old now.” Helen is 85 now, whereas Amitabh is 81. They've worked together in films like Mohabbatein, Don, Amar Akbar Anthony, The Great Gambler and Ram Balram.

They famously featured in Asha Bhosle's song Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana in Chandra Barot's 1978 cult action thriller Don. Their last appearance together was in Aditya Chopra's 2001 romantic film Mohabbatein, where they played principals of neighbouring high schools.

Helen will be next seen in Abhinay Deo's thriller series Brown. She's married to veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and is the stepmother of actor Salman Khan.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out