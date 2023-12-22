Vir Das shares video, reacts as Amitabh Bachchan asks a question about his Emmy win on KBC 15. Watch

Comedian Vir Das has shared a video of actor Amitabh Bachchan asking a question about his Emmy Awards win on his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 15. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, Vir posted a clip as he watched the KBC episode. (Also Read | Vir Das shares letter of appreciation from alma mater for International Emmy win) Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about Vir Das on KBC 15.

Question about Vir's Emmy win on KBC

The question on Vir was: "In 2023, which Indian was a joint winner of the International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series?" The options were--A. Kapil Sharma, B. Mallika Dua, C. Vir Das and D. Zakir Khan. However, the contestant chose option B though the right answer is C.

Amitabh talks about Vir on his show

Amitabh Bachchan explained to the contestant that the correct answer is Vir adding that "it was in the news recently". He also spoke about Vir and his work. In the edited video, Vir was next seen sitting in his car and placing his hand on his chest as he got emotional. Sharing the video, Vir added a smiling face with smiling eyes and folded hands emojis.

About Vir's Emmy win

Vir won the prestigious International Emmy Award for Comedy for his standup special Vir Das: Landing. Vir Das: Landing which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix, was competing with Le Flambeau from France, El Encargado from Argentina, and Derry Girls Season 3 from the UK. Vir Das: Landing marks his fourth Netflix's comedy special that is a show about what it means to be truly global while looking for home.

What Vir had said after his win

As quoted by news agency ANI, Vir had said about his win, “I have immense gratitude, holding the International Emmy for Best Comedy for Vir Das: Landing. This one is for my team and for Netflix without whom this wouldn't have been possible. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and to win this accolade for my fifth special with Netflix feels like a culmination of passion, perseverance, and the undying support of people around the globe who have given so much love to Vir Das: Landing.”

He had added, "This award is not just a recognition of my work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India. Stories that make us laugh, reflect, and, most importantly, unite. This one is for India, for Indian comedy and for the community of artists at large." Earlier, Vir's third standup special Vir Das: For India received a 2021 International Emmy Nomination for Best Comedy.

