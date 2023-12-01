close_game
News / Entertainment / Web Series / Vir Das shares letter of appreciation from alma mater for International Emmy win

Vir Das shares letter of appreciation from alma mater for International Emmy win

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 01, 2023 07:58 PM IST

Vir Das shared a note he got from Delhi Public School Noida and wrote that it's nice to “get a letter from the principal and not get in trouble".

A day after he got a handwritten note of appreciation from Priyanka Chopra, stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das shared another letter congratulating him for the historic International Emmy win. This one was from the principal of his alma mater, Delhi Public School Noida. (Also Read: Vir Das shows handwritten note Priyanka Chopra sent him after his Emmy win; thanks her for 'opening doors' for others)

Vir Das poses with his award at International Emmy Awards 2023.
Vir Das poses with his award at International Emmy Awards 2023.

Vir Das shares letter from school

Vir took to his Instagram handle on Friday to share the letter of appreciation he got from his school. The letter states, “On behalf of DPS Noida, we extend our warmest congratulations to you on winning the prestigious Emmy award. It is a true testament to your talent and your unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Vir wrote in the caption, “It’s nice to get a letter from the principal and not be in trouble :-) Thank you to Delhi Public School Noida. Proud to have studied there. Thank you to Surjeet Khanna for putting me on stage, for pushing me beyond just academics. #dps #dpsnoida #dipsite.”

Reactions to Vir's sweet note

Other alumni members of Vir's alma mater flooded the comment section with their outpouring love for the school. One wrote, “'It's always the DPS kids man'~ A former dipsite.” Another commented, “Wow Surjeet Khanna! What a teacher! She sure had an eye for the best! And I’m sure this is huge coming from Kamini Bhasin.” “Kamini Bhasin is still there, that’s wild,” wrote a third one.

Letter from Priyanka Chopra

Vir Das took to X to share a photo of the flowers and a handwritten note sent to him by Priyanka Chopra following his historic triumph at the Emmy International Awards 2023. In the note, she wrote, “Dear Vir, wishing you huge congratulations on your Emmy win! Such a well-deserved and wonderful accomplishment! With love, Priyanka, Mary, and your Purple Pebble Pictures.”

Sharing the picture, Vir mentioned, “Thank you @priyankachopra for the flowers and for every door you’ve opened for the rest of us. You’re awesome!”

Vir received the International Emmy Award for his comedy special Vir Das: Landing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
