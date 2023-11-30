Vir Das shows handwritten note Priyanka Chopra sent him after his Emmy win; thanks her for 'opening doors' for others

Recently, Vir Das received the International Emmy for Comedy for Vir Das: Landing. On Wednesday, the actor-comedian took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a couple of pictures of the congratulatory flower bouquet sent to him by Priyanka Chopra. Vir, who has often gushed over Priyanka and her career choices, called her 'awesome' as he thanked her for the sweet gesture. Also read: Vir Das says not the Emmy win but an Amul creative about it made him cry Vir Das was sent flowers by Priyanka Chopra following his International Emmy Award win.

Vir Das tweeted, "Thank you @priyankachopra for the flowers and for every door you’ve opened for the rest of us. You’re awesome!" The handwritten note sent along with the flowers read, "Dear Vir, wishing you huge congratulations on your Emmy win! Such a well deserved and wonderful accomplishment! With love, Priyanka, Mary and your friends at Purple Pebble Pictures." Purple Pebble Pictures is a film production company established by actor and producer Priyanka.

Vir Das on comparisons with Priyanka

Earlier this year, Vir spoke about being compared to Priyanka Chopra, and said there was a ‘big difference’ between them as he reflected on their success in the US. He had said that while he was performing on popular celebrity chat shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka was seen as a guest on those American shows.

He had said during an interview on The Ranveer Show, "(I am) Nowhere even close to the level of Priyanka. Like Priyanka is the global Indian. I walk into a room, and there's like 'you're Indian, you like Priyanka Chopra, no?' So that is a thing now. (Have been on Tonight Show etc.) But not like Priyanka Chopra. I have performed on the Tonight Show (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Priyanka Chopra is on the couch. It is a big difference, you know."

Vir had further added, “I could not have more respect for what she's done. And when she says it is hard, I fully understand how hard it is for me now. And therefore how much harder it would have been for her to break down the initial door.”

When Priyanka Chopra attended Vir Das' LA show

In 2022, Priyanka had attended Vir's Los Angeles show, and called him ‘brave and inspiring’. In return, he thanked her for 'opening the doors' for him. “What a day! With Awesome friends watching an awesome friend do what he does best! @virdas you are so brave and so inspiring to me! Not to mention had me in tears laughing!! Thanks for having us,” Priyanka had captioned her Instagram post in April last year.

Vir had commented, “Thank you for coming! Thank you for opening all the doors for the rest of us. And thank you for always being awesome and cool and funny! I admire you so much.”

