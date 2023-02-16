Helen recalls when her relationship with Salim Khan began; says his wife Salma had 'gone through a lot at that time'

Helen, was known as the dancing diva of the Hindi film industry during the 1950s and 1960s. Helen fell in love with screenwriter Salim Khan and the two married in 1980. He was 45 and she was 42 at the time. Salim was also a married man with children, when he decided to marry Helen. Now, in a new interview with Salim's son, actor Arbaaz Khan, Helen, who shares a warm relationship with Salim and his family, opened up about her marriage and said it was 'tough' for first wife Salma Khan. Also read: Salim Khan's Hindu father-in-law had objections against his religion, here's how he reassured him

Helen added that when Salim and her began dating, Salma had to go ‘through a lot’. Salim Khan and Sushila Charak, now known as Salma Khan, married in 1954 after dating for a few years. Together they have three sons, actor Salman Khan, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and actor-director Sohail Khan; Salim and Salma also have two daughters Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan.

The teaser of the upcoming episode of The Invincibles was released on Thursday. In the clip, when Arbaaz Khan asked Helen about her famous dance numbers in films, and how she quit her career, she said, "I was very lucky to be able to continue dancing (in films) till the age of 42. People used to think that 'film industry main kaam nahi karna chahiye, yeh achi baat nahi hai (working in films was not considered a good thing at that time)'. The heroines practically took over, they started wearing clothes that no heroine would wear in those days. It was my destiny, – this much Helen and no further."

Arbaaz then asked Helen if it was around the same time that she met Salim Khan, his father. Helen replied, "He (Salim) gave me a role (in a film). We became friends, mummy was very nice; (it must have been tough) for your mom, she must have gone through a lot at that time. I think destiny brought me close to all of you and I must thank all of you... I never ever wanted a separation from the family (for Salim)."

It was in the 1950s and 1960s, when Salim had helped Helen bag several projects in Bollywood, which led to a successful professional relationship between the two. In a throwback interview with the Filmfare in 1990, Salman had talked about how his mother, Salma was hurt with his father Salim’s second marriage to Helen. He had also added that despite the many ups and downs, 'Helen aunty' had become a party of their family over the years.

