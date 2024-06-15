Amitabh Bachchan reacts to clip of Abhishek Bachchan imitating him as KBC host, calling Simi Garewal ‘Oprah' on her show

Amitabh Bachchan has reacted to a video of his son Abhishek Bachchan goofing around on Simi Garewal's chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. Abhishek was a guest on the show in 2003. Recently, a fan shared a behind-the-scenes video from the episode on a social media platform. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan teases new project with son Abhishek Bachchan; shares pics: ‘Soon should come on screen together…’) Amitabh Bachchan reacted to an old video of Abhishek Bachchan on Simki Garewal's show.

Fan shares old video of Abhishek on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal

The edited clip started with a crew member of the show asking Abhishek to say something for sound check. Jokingly, Abhishek Bachchan said, "something" which made everyone burst out laughing. He then asked the crew member if they needed something more substantial and was asked to say a few lines.

Abhishek imitates dad Amitabh

Abhishek then continued, "Hi, I'm Abhishek Bachchan, and you are watching..." He looked around, seemingly forgetting the show's name, which Simi Garewal quickly reminded him. Abhishek then said, "...Rendezvous with Simi Aunty." Imitating his father Amitabh, who was then too KBC host, the actor continued, "Aaiye hum aur aap khlete hai (Let's play) Kaun Banega Crorepati."

Abhishek addresses Simi as ‘Oprah’

In the next segment, Simi asked Abhishek not to call her aunty. When asked what he should call her, Simi started thinking. Teasing her, Abhishek said, "Oprah." Laughing, he added, “I think I'll be thrown out before the interview.”

Amitabh reacts to Abhishek's video

The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption, "@juniorbachchan Definitely a gem." Amitabh re-posted the clip and wrote, "You are the mostest ..hahaha ..(laughing emojis)."

Abhishek and Amitabh's upcoming films

Fans will see Abhishek next in Housefull 5. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Pandey in key roles. He also has his next project with Shoojit Sircar and Prime Video's Be Happy.

Amitabh will be seen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD. He is also shooting for Vettaiyan, which also stars Rajinikanth.