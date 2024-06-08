Amitabh Bachchan teases new project with son Abhishek Bachchan; shares pics: ‘Soon should come on screen together…’

New pics of Amitabh and Abhishek

Abhishek Bachchan sat near him on a chair, wearing headphones too. In the photos, Amitabh wore a colourful jacket, red pants and yellow shoes. Abhishek was seen in a blue sweatshirt, denims and shoes. In the photos, both of them looked in front of them.

Amitabh pens note

Sharing the pictures, Amitabh wrote, "… running again to work .. late ..but the absolute joy of working together with Abhishek .. many more may they follow .. with prayer and hope ..Love (red heart emoji)."

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Amitabh tweeted and posted a few photos too. He wrote, "T 5035 - Peeta putra dono baithe, ek jagah hi kaam pe; jaldh aawe parde jodi, inke adhbhut kaam ke (laughing emoji)." This roughly translates to – both father and son are sitting, in the same place for work; soon the two should come on screen together for their amazing work).

Amitabh is Abhishek's cheerleader

Amitabh is known for being Abhishek's biggest cheerleader. Recently, he penned a heartfelt note as Abhishek's film Housefull 3 celebrated its 8th anniversary. In a touching post, Amitabh praised Abhishek's performance and expressed his unwavering support. "SUPEEEERRRRB .. YOO HOOOO .. LOOKING DYNAMIC .. ALL THE BEST ABHISHEK .. YOU BE THE BEST, LOVE YOU," he wrote, sharing a video to mark the occasion.

About Amitabh and Abhishek's upcoming films

Amitabh and Abhishek have shared the screen in several films, including Bunty Aur Babli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Sarkar, Sarkar Raj and Paa. Amitabh is busy shooting for Vettaiyan, which also stars Rajinikanth. He will also be seen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD. The film will hit the theatres on June 27.

Abhishek will be next seen in Housefull 5. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Pandey in key roles.