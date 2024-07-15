When Aishwarya Rai was all giggles and smiles as she posed at a wedding with Amitabh, Jaya and Shweta Bachchan. Watch

Now, an old video has surfaced from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception in 2018, when Aishwarya couldn't stop smiling as she was seen with the rest of the Bachchan family.

Aishwarya along with the rest of the Bachchan family

The video was posted by a fan page of Aishwarya Rai on Instagram, which dated back to December 2018, when Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had hosted a grand wedding reception. It was attended by the Bachchans together, as the video saw Amitabh Bachchan, actor-wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan, along with daughter-in-law and actor Aishwarya Rai. She could not stop giggling along with Shweta, as Jaya also smiled and chatted with her while taking photographs together.

Amitabh had also shared an inside glimpse from the party hosted by Ranveer and Deepika, captioning the picture of the dance performance that took place at the reception. “It’s the girls vs the boys at Deepika-Ranveer wedding bash .. and the girls are winning.. the reactions of Vidya and Hubby and Arshad are proof,” he wrote in a caption.

In one picture, Deepika and Jaya were seen smiling, as they stood in front of Amitabh and Ranveer. In another photo shared by Amitabh, Ranveer can be seen laughing. Big B said the “boys” accepted the defeat “gracefully”.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man, on Friday married Radhika Merchant at a star-studded event attended by celebrities from across the globe, politicians, who's who of Hindi and south Indian cinema and almost all the top cricketers of the country.

Anant, 29, tied the knot with Radhika, daughter of Indian pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Mumbai's Jio World Drive – a convention centre owned by the Ambani family.