Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan leave for London, will skip Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Mangal Utsav. Watch

Shah Rukh, Gauri leave India

As per a video shared by a fan club, Shah Rukh and Gauri were seen at the Kalina airport in Mumbai, leaving for London. They were seen exiting a white SUV and entering the airport building. Gauri was spotted in a white top whereas Shah Rukh was unrecognisable in an orange hoodie.

The couple returned to Mumbai from London on Friday to attend the Shubh Vivah ceremony of Anant and Radhika at the Jio World Convention Centre. He wore a green-coloured pathani suit, while Gauri opted for a golden-beige ensemble. Shah Rukh was seen dancing with Anant's mother and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani.

Shah Rukh was also seen dancing on Chaiyya Chaiyya with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. He greeted Rajinikanth with folded hands, shook hands with Sachin Tendulkar, and touched the feet of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Shah Rukh and Gauri also attended the Shubh Aashirvad ceremony at the same venue on Saturday. They were accompanied by their actor-daughter Suhana Khan, and Gauri's mother, Savita Chhiber.

John Cena's post for Shah Rukh

WWE superstar and actor John Cena shared a picture with Shah Rukh from the wedding and wrote on X, “A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life.”

Shah Rukh is reportedly going to London to shoot for his next film, King. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the crime thriller will unite him with his daughter Suhana on the big screen. It's produced by his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.