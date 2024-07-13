John Cena praises Shah Rukh Khan as he shares picture from Ambani wedding: ‘The positive effect he has on my life’

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's July 12 wedding had many international guests. John Cena's arrival at Mumbai airport and his dapper appearance in a blue sherwani impressed his fans. The Hollywood actor and WWE wrestler also used his signature style while dancing. After his departure from India post attending the shubh vivaah, Anant penned a gratitude note and praised Shah Rukh Khan. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan steals the show with 2nd stunning look as he poses with Gauri, Suhana Khan at Ambani wedding day 2) John Cena said that Shah Rukh Khan had a positive influence on his life.

John Cena pens heartfelt note for Shah Rukh Khan

John took to his Twitter handle and shared his photo with Shah Rukh. In the picture, the duo can be seen smiling. While the Heads of State actor can be seen embracing desiness in his sherwani, SRK looked dashing as he donned a green sherwani and white pyjama. The wrestler-turned-actor captioned his post as, “A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life.”

Fans hail Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena

A fan commented, “I loved your Indian attire.. Looking so Handsome in Turban called Pagadi Love you sir from India (tricolour and geart emojis).” Another fan wrote, “Loved your dance and dress (heart end emotional emoji).” A user also wrote, “He met lots people in wedding but he posted only about SRK ..this is why SRK is king.” Another user commented, “Cena in the Caption meant, 'You can't see me but I can see only SRK among countless celebs.'” A fan also complemented the duo and wrote, “Biggest super star & Biggest From WWE.”

International guests at Anant Ambani-Radhika's wedding

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian, her sister Khloe, Nigerian rapper Rema, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, as well as international business figures such as Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Lee and GSK plc chief executive Emma Walmsley were other international celebrities who attended Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding. Anant and Radhika's Shubh Vivaah will also feature on Kim's show - The Kardashians.