Shah Rukh Khan steals the show with 2nd stunning look as he poses with Gauri, Suhana Khan at Ambani wedding day 2

Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Shubh-Aashirwad

Shah Rukh can be seen in a dark-blue sherwani and matching trousers paired with sunglasses. Suhana wore a glittery blouse paired with floral lehenga and transparent dupatta. While Gauri opted for red-golden lehenga-choli set. The trio looked ravishing as they posed for the paparazzi.

A fan commented, “There is only one King in Bollywood and it's Shah Rukh Khan (fire emojis).” Another fan wrote, “SRK family (clap, fire and heart-shaped-eye emojis) Suhana my god looking so beautiful (heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis).” A fan also complimented the family and commented, “Royal Khan-daan.” A user wrote, “Them (fire and heart emojis).” Another user commented, “Don.” For the unversed, Suhana will be seen with her father in her second movie titled - King, where Shah Rukh plays a gangster.

Shah Rukh was previously present at Anant-Radhika's Shubh Vivaah where he was seen dancing with Salman Khan. The duo grooved to Bhangra Paa Le from Karan-Arjun at the wedding.

Bollywood guests at Anant-Radhika's shubh vivaah

Other Bollywood celebrities who attended Anant-Radhika's grand wedding on July 12 were - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. Ranveer and Priyanka stole the show with their energetic dance moves at the shubh vivaah. To everyone's surprise Superstar Rajinikanth grooved to Galla Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do with Ranveer. Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also seen dancing his heart out.