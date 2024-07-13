Amitabh Bachchan waits patiently as Dhoni and family get clicked at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Shubh Aashirwad. Watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's post-wedding festivities have started. Celebrities from Bollywood and sports have already started arriving at the Shubh Aashirwad event to wish the newlyweds. As soon as Mahendra Singh Dhoni reached the venue with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, Amitabh Bachchan could also be seen entering. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post after attending Ambani wedding, talks about what is ‘lost, forgotten’) Amitabh Bachchan waited patiently for MS Dhoni at Ambani Shubh Aashirwad.

Big B waits for MS Dhoni at Ambani Shubh Aashirwad

In a recent video, as the former Indian cricket team captain posed with his family, the Kalki 2898 AD actor was seen waiting patiently. MS Dhoni and Amitabh are among the early guests who arrived at the event. On Friday at the wedding, while the latter was seen posing with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan, the Indian cricketer danced his heart out at the wedding.

Indian cricketers at Anant-Radhika shubh vivaah

Other cricketers who attended the marriage ceremony were - Krish Srikkanth, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav. While Shah Rukh Khan , Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were also seen grooving to Bollywood tracks at the wedding.

John Cena grooves at Anant-Radhika wedding

The international celebrities present at the wedding were - American reality TV star Kim Kardashian, her sister Khloe, Nigerian rapper Rema, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, as well as international business figures such as Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Lee and GSK plc chief executive Emma Walmsley among others. WWE wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena was seen performing his pre-wrestling signature move as he danced at Anant-Radhika's shubh vivaah.

About Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

Anant is the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and businesswomen-philanthropist Nita Ambani. He is the grandson of Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani. Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. Viren is the CEO of Encore Healthcare.