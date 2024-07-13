Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post after attending Ambani wedding, talks about what is ‘lost, forgotten’

The entire Bachchan family attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony on Friday evening. On Saturday early morning, Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic note on his blog about what is 'lost and forgotten'. He also spoke about 'old acquaintances' and what he finds strange. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan touches Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's feet at Ambani wedding) Amitabh Bachchan attended the Ambani wedding with his family.

Amitabh pens note after attending Ambani event

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Back from a glorious wedding and the feel after a very long time of public exposure, the wealth of love and affection that I can possibly think of with so many old acquaintances .. they seemed to have changed in their physiognomy, but extremely sincere in their affection towards the association and the love of our times well spent together."

Amitabh on ‘what life is all about’

He added, "This is what life is all about .. the associations and love and care .. It is strange how the little things that matter to each other, remain, but those that had a deeper association or a meaningful spent time, is lost and forgotten .. well, not really forgotten, but kept on the back burner, and remembered or brought out only when there is required meaning of the association."

Bachchan family at the event

On the red carpet, Amitabh posed with wife-actor Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan. Her husband, Nikhil Nanda, and their children--Navya and Agastya, were also seen with them. Abhishek's wife, Aishwarya Rai, and daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, posed separately for the paparazzi.

About Ambani events

The three-day Ambani event is the final stop in a string of lavish parties the family has hosted since March this year. The pre-wedding festivities started in Gujarat's Jamnagar which witnessed the performances by pop diva Rihanna and the who's who of Bollywood.

In June, the celebrations continued with a luxury cruise party across Italy and South of France where guests were enthralled by the likes of the Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, David Guetta, Katy Perry and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. Justin Bieber performed at the 'sangeet' ceremony last week in Mumbai. The celebrations will continue with a small dinner for exclusive guests on Saturday and a grand reception on July 14.