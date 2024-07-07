Salman Khan attends 'Kaptaan Sahab' MS Dhoni's 43rd birthday bash, fans hail 'two legends'

Actor Salman Khan attended the 43rd birthday celebrations of cricketer MS Dhoni. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Salman shared a picture and also wished Dhoni. (Also Read | Salman Khan wins heart as he lets Radhika Seth pose first at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's sangeet. Watch) Salman Khan posed with MS Dhoni on his birthday.

Salman attends Dhoni's birthday

For the occasion, Salman wore a black shirt and pants. Dhoni was seen in a printed white T-shirt and trousers. In the photo, Salman looked at Dhoni as he cut the cake. Sharing the picture, Salman wrote, “Happy Birthday Kaptaan Sahab (captain!) @mahi7781.”

Dhoni feeds Salman cake

In another video, Dhoni was also seen feeding Salman a piece of cake. The cricketer's wife, Sakshi Singh, also posted a video on Instagram. In it, the duo stood in front of a table with several cakes on it. Dhoni cut the cake and fed a piece to Sakshi. She also touched his feet.

Fans react to their pic, video

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "My two fav in one frame." A person said, "Two legends together." "Million-dollar post, picture. Save it. Golden," read a comment. An Instagram user said, "Wow. This is epic. These two people are stars in their fields. Respect." Another fan commented, "After Ambani bash, Salman attended Dhoni's birthday. So sweet of him. What a nice man." Another person wrote, "This is beautiful. Nice friendship. Keep going."

Salman and Dhoni met at Ambani event

Recently, Salman and Dhoni attended the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. They danced together to Salman's Kick song Jumme Ki Raat. The event was also attended by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor, among others. Justin Bieber made the geusts dance and scream with his back-to-back memorable performances.

Salman's upcoming films

Fans will see Salman in Sikandar, which will release in theatres on EID 2025. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna. Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from this, Salman will be seen in Aditya Chopra's Tiger Vs Pathaan.