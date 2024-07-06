Salman Khan wins heart as he lets Radhika Seth pose first at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's sangeet. Watch

In a video, which has emerged on social media, Salman is seen showing his kind side by letting Radhika pose for the paparazzi first at the sangeet ceremony venue. Even though Radhika insisted that he should go ahead, Salman refused in a friendly way and waited patiently, giving her the chance to shine.

Gracious Salman

The actor kept it simple and stylish at the outing. He wore a classic black tuxedo and flaunted a statement brooch. In the video, when he is about to enter the venue, the actor is seen spotting Radhika, following which he asks her to go before him.

He is then seen waiting as she poses for the paparazzi before heading to the party. It is only after she has gone inside, Salman entered the venue among huge cheers by the photographers present at the venue.

Internet in awe

His gesture towards the lady won hearts with people taking to social media to appreciate him. “Wow Salman told her to go first,” wrote one user, with another writing, “And take note when Salman let the girl enter first and gave her respect and appreciation. He is a true gentleman, in the true sense of the word, a decent man who respects women before he respects himself”.

“Respect button for salman khan,” shared another. “Salman is always respectful, always,” posted one. One comment read, “Big brother salman khan”. “My handsome man,” exclaimed another.

Salman’s moves were hit at the function

Salman also drew the loudest cheers when he performed with groom-to-be Anant Ambani at the sangeet. The duo performed on Salman’s popular song Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai. In a video, Anant can be seen copying Salman’s hook step, with the crowd hooting for him.

Anant and Radhika's wedding celebrations

When it comes to the sangeet, it was surely a star-studded affair. From Salman to Ranbir Kapoor, many celebrities marked their presence at the function of Anant and Radhika at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday. Stars such as Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh were also spotted. Pop icon Justin Bieber performed at the ceremony. The main ceremonies will commence on July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. The celebrations will continue on July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for July 14.