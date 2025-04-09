‘Stealing already?’: Internet calls out similarities between posters of Allu Arjun-Atlee sci-fi film and Dune

On the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday, Sun Pictures officially announced his much-awaited film with Tamil filmmaker Atlee. The announcement video caused a stir on the internet. However, as soon as the first poster of the film was released, the internet spotted similarities between it and the poster of Timothée Chalamet's Dune. (Also Read: AA22 x A6: Allu Arjun teams up with Atlee for an ‘unbelievable story’. Watch special announcement) Internet expresses anger over similarities between posters of Allu Arjun-Atlee's film and Dune.

Internet finds similarities between AA22xA6 and Dune posters

On Tuesday, Sun Pictures, the producer of the film, shared a poster on social media. The caption read, “The mAAss has just begun! 6M+ cumulative views for #AA22xA6. A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures.” However, eagle-eyed internet users observed similarities between AA22xA6’s image and Dune’s poster.

An X user shared the Dune poster and called out Atlee for 'copying' it. He wrote, "My brother, it hasn't even begun and you've lifted the Dune poster?" Sharing Dune and Atlee-Allu Arjun's film posters side by side, another tweeted, "We have such great talent in the country, why copy—and if you do, why be so blatant? There is no doubt that the poster looks good, so perhaps they thought it was worth the risk. Allu Arjun-Atlee's poster copied from Dune?"

One X user also shared another poster released by the team and believed that it was 'copied' from Interstellar. He wrote, "Posters (laughing and crying emojis) very sure they have freemade a mix of Interstellar, Dune, Star Wars, etc. No matter, if Atlee can present it well, I’m seated." Slamming Atlee, another tweeted, "First one Interstellar, second one Dune. @Atlee_dir, there should be some shame, da." Another wrote, "Dune poster? Why don’t you guys create one instead of copying?" Another commented, “Stealing already? I see." Allu Arjun, Atlee, and the producers are yet to respond to the comparisons.

About AA22xA6

The announcement video hinted at the filmmaker and actor gearing up for a sci-fi actioner. In the video, VFX supervisor James Madigan—known for his work on films like Iron Man 2 and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts—said, “I just read the script, and I’ve got to say, my head is still spinning.” Mike Elizalde, Artistic Director at Spectral Motion, added, “The script is seriously unlike anything I’ve ever read. It is the best of the best of what I would ever want to create.” Academy Award winner Justin Raleigh, CEO of Fractured FX, shared, “Reading through it, I’m very excited about all the potential creatures, all the different character possibilities.”