Allu Arjun thanks fans for love, greets them with high-5s outside his home on birthday. Watch

Actor Allu Arjun is celebrating his 43rd birthday today, April 8. A sea of fans gathered outside his home to catch a glimpse of the actor and wish him on his special day. He was seen stepping out to greet them and even treated many to high-fives. (Also Read: Allu Arjun emotionally responds to allegations against him in Pushpa 2 stampede: ‘This is a new low, am I not a father?’) Allu Arjun greeting fans gathered outside his home on his birthday.

Allu Arjun greets fans gathered outside his house

Every year, Allu Arjun's fans wait outside his house on his birthday and other special occasions. This year, too, they weren’t left disappointed, as the actor stepped out of his house for a few minutes and was seen thanking his fans for all the love and wishes with folded hands. He also gave high-fives to some of the enthusiastic fans who were cheering loudly for him. In the video, the actor can be seen looking stylish in a white T-shirt and black denims, completing his look with a pair of sneakers and black sunglasses.

Jr NTR also penned a sweet birthday wish for the actor, which read, "Many happy returns of the day Bava @alluarjun… May this year bring you more power, love, and milestones..." Replying to him, Allu Arjun wrote, "Bava… Thank you so much for your lovely wishes. More love and power to you."

Allu Arjun's new film

Allu Arjun also treated his fans to a special announcement about his upcoming film with director Atlee, tentatively titled AA22 x A6. The film, backed by Sun Pictures, is touted to be a sci-fi actioner. The announcement video showed the actor experimenting with various masks and gaming station gear that simulates 3D characters. Sharing the video, the makers wrote: "Gear up for the Landmark Cinematic Event. #AA22xA6 – A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures. @alluarjun @Atlee_dir #SunPictures #AA22 #A6."

Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna and turned out to be a massive success at the box office, breaking several records and emerging as one of the highest-grossing Indian films, collecting over ₹1,800 crore worldwide.