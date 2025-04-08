AA22 x A6: Allu Arjun teams up with Atlee for an ‘unbelievable story’. Watch special announcement

It's finally official! Tollywood star Allu Arjun is set to collaborate with Tamil director Atlee for a magnum opus, tentatively titled #AA22xA6. The makers of the film announced the project with a special reveal on Allu Arjun's 43rd birthday — and fans can't keep calm. (Also Read: Allu Arjun's recent trip was to prep for film with Trivikram Srinivas or Atlee? Bunny Vas clarifies) Allu Arjun and Atlee's film set to be backed by Sun Pictures.

Allu Arjun and Atlee's film announced officially

On Tuesday, Sun Pictures took to Twitter to share the announcement of Allu Arjun and Atlee's upcoming pan-India film, which is touted to be a never-seen-before sci-fi actioner. The video featured Kalanithi Maran meeting the actor and director and agreeing to back the film. This was followed by Atlee and Allu Arjun travelling to Los Angeles to meet the animation and VFX team. The actor is also seen experimenting with various masks and playing station gears that simulate 3D characters.

What the team has to say about the film's script

VFX supervisor James Madigan, known for his work on films like Iron Man 2 and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, spoke about the project in the video, saying, “I just read the script and I’ve got to say, my head is still spinning.” Mike Elizalde, Artistic Director at Spectral Motion, added, “The script is seriously unlike anything I’ve ever read. It is the best of the best of what I would ever want to create.”

Academy Award winner Justin Raleigh, CEO of Fractured FX, said, “Reading through it, I’m very excited about all the potential creatures, all the different character possibilities.” William Wright Anderson, co-owner of Lola VFX — best known for Deadpool & Wolverine, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, and Stranger Things — added, “I cannot wait to be a part of this. I can’t wait to see what his vision does. The story is unbelievable.”

Sharing the video, Sun Pictures wrote: “Gear up for the Landmark Cinematic Event. #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures. @alluarjun @Atlee_dir #SunPictures #AA22 #A6.”

Fans were instantly thrilled. One comment read, “The biggest blockbuster ever is coming.” Another said, “This introduction gives me Beast and GOAT vibes. Hopefully, my man Atlee delivers this well.” A third added, “Man! This is really exciting.”

The project is expected to go on floors later this year, with further details about the cast, crew, and release schedule to be announced soon.