Allu Arjun's recent trip was to prep for film with Trivikram Srinivas or Atlee? Bunny Vas clarifies

It has been five years since actor Allu Arjun starred in a film that wasn't from Sukumar's Pushpa franchise. After the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise and the 2024 film Pushpa 2: The Rule, all eyes are on the actor who has yet to announce his upcoming projects. Allu Arjun last starred in Sukumar's Pushpa films with Rashmika Mandanna,

Many wondered if he had begun working on his next when he was spotted returning to Hyderabad after a long trip abroad. Producer Bunny Vas clarifies.

Allu Arjun’s next with Trivikram or Atlee?

Vas held a press conference in Hyderabad on Monday to discuss the Telugu release of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, which was acquired by Arjun’s father, producer Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts, for distribution. The producer was asked to clarify whom Arjun was working with next—Atlee or Trivikram Srinivas. He was also asked if the actor was abroad to work on his next film.

The producer smiled and said, “His team will confirm his next film soon. But his recent trip had nothing to do with his upcoming film. He went on a personal trip to train for a month. He constantly tries to stay updated on acting and other things that entail being an actor. He also went to some wellness centre during the trip. Yes, he's back and I'm yet to meet him.”

Vas also stated that he was at the conference in lieu of Aravind because the producer was also away at a wellness treatment centre for his health.

What will Allu Arjun do next?

Arjun last starred in the 2018 film Naa Peru Surya, which was a dud at the box office and critically. He took a break to recoup and worked with Trivikram in the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, a massive hit. While Arjun said yes to Sukumar for Pushpa, he also gave his nod to Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Venu Sriram, Koratala Siva and Trivikram.

His film with Venu was also titled Icon, coinciding with him changing his moniker from Stylish Star to Icon Star. But during Pushpa or after its release, the actor has yet to confirm if he’s going forward with any of these films. Recently, there was buzz that Atlee and Arjun will work together for a film, which both parties have yet to deny or confirm.