Pooja Hegde calls Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Allu Arjun a Tamil film, internet feels she is in ‘Urvashi Rautela mode’

Actor Pooja Hegde has been busy promoting her latest release Deva, in which she stars opposite Shahid Kapoor. However, the actor's comments on her 2020 release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, co-starring Allu Arjun, has left the internet confused and angry. Pooja called Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo a Tamil film and not a pan-India film. The film, which was directed by Trivikram Srinivas, was originally in Telugu and was a huge box office success. (Also read: Deva box office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde film inches towards ₹25 crore) Pooja Hegde's comment on Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has left fans disappointed.

What Pooja said

“Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is actually a Tamil film, it was not a pan-India film. But, people watched it in Hindi. So, if the work is good, it will reach people," she said in an interview with ANI while promoting Deva.

How the internet reacted

The comments did not sit well with fans as the video surfaced on social media. Many slammed the actor for her ignorant remark, for not showing any respect for an industry even after working there in films. One user commented, “Tollywood should boycott such actresses. Give more chances to our Telugu actresses.” Another said, “Though it was a slip of the tongue, such a grave mistake to be done by a South Indian herself; that too her own project!” “Urvashi 2.0” read a comment. “She is in Urvashi Rautela mode,” said another user.

A comment read, “I think she has forgotten even the hero name also.” Another said, “Bruh she thinks Tollywood is Tamil film industry. She doesn't even know in which language's movie she is working.” “This is not at all correct when u are working here you have to at least know that,” said a second user.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, featured Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj. It was produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna. It went on to become the second highest Indian release in 2020 and won the National Award for Best Music Direction.

A Hindi remake of the film was also made, titled Shehzada. It starred Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, and released in 2022.