Deva box office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde film inches towards 25 crore

Deva box office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor's Deva released in theatres last week after a delay. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics although Shahid's performance as a cop earned praise. The film has been steady at the box office in its first week so far. As per the latest box office report on Sacnilk.com, the film has now crossed ₹ 24 crore. Deva is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor says he 'didn’t grow up around father' Pankaj Kapur, began supporting mom Neelima Azeem financially at 14) Deva box office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor plays the titular character in the film.

Deva box office update

The report states that Deva has minted ₹ 24.25 crore nett in five days of release. The film saw a dip on Tuesday and collected ₹ 2.35 crore, as per early estimates, which is its lowest single day collection so far. Deva opened at a decent ₹ 5.5 crore, and went on to collect ₹ 6.4 crore and ₹ 7.25 crore on its second and third day respectively.

As per the report, Deva saw a 6.93 percent Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday.

More details

Deva is a remake of Rosshan’s 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, which had Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Shahid plays ACP Dev Ambre, a man who loses his memory while trying to solve his best friend’s murder. Pooja plays his lover, a reporter called Diya Sathaye. Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait also play key roles in it.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “What Deva needed is more action perhaps? And less of the layers. If the treatment is massy, with some truly stand out moments, why burden the story? Some promising arcs too feel left incomplete. The music has only one track, the title song, which is peppy. The dialogues by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal are okay too. Overall, Deva had so much potential to give us a massy character, who is always on the edge, truly unpredictable. What we get is a predictable story with an in-form Shahid."