Keerthy Suresh says Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Atlee knew she was dating Antony Thattil: ‘We kept it a secret’

Keerthy Suresh married her long-time boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in December last year. The actor revealed before her wedding in Goa that they had been dating for 15 years before making it official. She spoke to Galatta India about how very few people in the film industry knew she was dating Antony. (Also Read: Keerthy Suresh reveals the timeline of her relationship with Antony Thattil: ‘I was in 12th; he is 7 years older’) Vijay attended Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil's wedding in Goa.

Keerthy Suresh on keeping her relationship a secret

Keerthy spoke about keeping her relationship a secret for 15 years in the interview, stating that they chose to do it because they like to keep it private. She said, “Nobody knew; only close friends of mine knew. And even in the industry, Sam (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) knew, Jagadish (Palanisamy) had been a part of the journey from the beginning, Atlee, Priya, Vijay sir, Kalyani (Priyadarshan), Aishwarya Lekshmi…very few people, our friends, from the industry knew.”

The actor also stated they’re ‘really good’ at keeping it low-key because nobody found out they had been planning their wedding since April 2022. “I thought it would come out way earlier, but we somehow managed. We both like to keep our personal things as private as possible. Thattil is media-shy…we don’t walk around holding hands; we’re not used to PDAs. Even our first trip abroad together was in 2017 when Jagadish took us to Bangkok. We went on a solo trip for the first time only two years ago,” she said.

About Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil

Keerthy also revealed in the interview that she pursued Antony over Orkut when she was in 12th grade. She stated he was seven years older than her and working in Qatar. They dated for years before she said yes and moved in with him during the COVID-19 pandemic. She called getting married finally a ‘dream’ they had cherished for a long time. Keerthy recently debuted in Hindi with Baby John. She will soon star in Revolver Rita and Kannivedi.