Keerthy Suresh reveals she wore her mom's 30-year-old red refurbished saree for wedding

Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with her longtime love, Antony Thattil, after 15 years together, in a beautiful and intimate ceremony in Goa on December 20. The actor's wedding photos were nothing short of magical, and her bridal wardrobe was a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style. In a recent interview, she revealed the heartwarming story behind the stunning red saree she wore for her wedding. Keerthy Suresh wore her mother's refurbished red saree for one of her wedding look.(Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial)

Story behind Keerthy Suresh's red bridal saree

Speaking with Galatta India, Keerthy shared the story behind her iconic red saree look: “It's my mom's wedding saree, and I refurbished it. Anita Dongre did it, and she’s done it beautifully.” She also took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, scrolling through pictures of her mother wearing the same red saree 30 years ago.

When asked if wearing her mom's saree was always part of the plan, Keerthy admitted, "Actually, no. This came towards the very end. I was supposed to wear a saree in the beginning, but it was meant to come from the groom's side. So, I was supposed to change into that later. So I needed two sarees and my mom told me to look for something to wear in the beginning, and I saw this saree of hers. I immediately asked her if I could wear it."

She further explained that despite the saree being old, she didn't hesitate to wear it. "It's not about how old it is or what quality it is—it's yours, and you wore it," Keerthy added. She also praised her mom for maintaining the saree so beautifully over the years.

More about her red saree look

Keerthy's stunning red-toned saree was adorned with beautiful silver floral motifs, with shimmering zari embroidery. She beautifully paired it with a matching red blouse, which also featured the same intricate silver embroidery. She accessorised her bridal look with diamond necklace, matching earrings, maang tikka, and a multi-bangle set.