Keerthy Suresh wore an extremely comfortable denim dress that comes with a 9K price tag; check all the details

Keerthy Suresh shows best way to rock denim

We love wearing denim all year long; and if Keerthy's dress has inspired you and made you want to shop for something similar, we are here to help you find the exact dress. From the designer label ANI Clothing, the effortlessly chic denim dress sells for ₹9000 on the brand's official website and is perfect for a fabulous day outing.

It is a modern take on timeless elegance with its pleated mid-calf length (perfect for graceful movement), tie-up knot belt that cinches the waist beautifully. The lapel collar adds a tailored, polished touch, while the sleeveless design gives the dress a sleek, airy vibe. The gold embellishments also add a hint of glamour to the denim dress.

However, our favourite part of the look had to be the actor's curly hairstyle, which gave the whole outfit an unexpected and sexy vibe. She wore minimal makeup to keep the focus on her versatile dress.

How to wear a denim dress in winter

Keerthy's ensemble is the perfect summer-to-winter ‘fit, meaning you can wear it any season with just a few simple styling changes. It is designed in a dark wash that’s ultra-versatile and feels a bit more elevated than a casual light wash. In winter, all you have to do is throw on a jacket and a pair of sneakers for a look that is perfectly stylish while still being comfy and airy.