Keerthy Suresh wore an extremely comfortable denim dress that comes with a ₹9K price tag; check all the details
Whoever said a denim dress can’t look, well, dressy, will change their mind when they see Keerthy Suresh's new look. Here's where to get a denim dress like her.
Denim everything is coming back in style, considering the wave of ’90s and early ’00s trends making the rounds this year. Recently, actor Keerthy Suresh wore a midi-length denim dress and let’s just say there’s so much to take away from her outfit that looks like the chic version of what our nursery teachers wore in the ’90s. But of course, Keerthy put her own spin on it by pairing the look with strappy metallic heels and voluminous curly hair. Also read | Keerthy Suresh wore prettiest velvet suit for The Great Indian Kapil Show; her purple ethnic look costs almost ₹1 lakh
Keerthy Suresh shows best way to rock denim
We love wearing denim all year long; and if Keerthy's dress has inspired you and made you want to shop for something similar, we are here to help you find the exact dress. From the designer label ANI Clothing, the effortlessly chic denim dress sells for ₹9000 on the brand's official website and is perfect for a fabulous day outing.
It is a modern take on timeless elegance with its pleated mid-calf length (perfect for graceful movement), tie-up knot belt that cinches the waist beautifully. The lapel collar adds a tailored, polished touch, while the sleeveless design gives the dress a sleek, airy vibe. The gold embellishments also add a hint of glamour to the denim dress.
However, our favourite part of the look had to be the actor's curly hairstyle, which gave the whole outfit an unexpected and sexy vibe. She wore minimal makeup to keep the focus on her versatile dress.
How to wear a denim dress in winter
Keerthy's ensemble is the perfect summer-to-winter ‘fit, meaning you can wear it any season with just a few simple styling changes. It is designed in a dark wash that’s ultra-versatile and feels a bit more elevated than a casual light wash. In winter, all you have to do is throw on a jacket and a pair of sneakers for a look that is perfectly stylish while still being comfy and airy.
