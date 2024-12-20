Keerthy Suresh wore prettiest velvet suit for The Great Indian Kapil Show; her purple ethnic look costs almost 1 lakh

Along with Baby John co-actors Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi, as well as director Atlee, Keerthy Suresh shot for a recent episode of his The Great Indian Kapil Show wearing a stunning ethnic look. Her beautifully-embellished kurta set made a loud statement thanks to its luxurious velvet fabric and regal purple colour. Also read | Kriti Sanon turns up the heat in a sultry black velvet mini dress, leaves fans swooning. Her outfit costs ₹1.56 lakh The Great Indian Kapil Show: Keerthy Suresh wore a Sawan Gandhi kurta set worth ₹ 98,000, (Instagram/ Keerthy Suresh)

What Keerthy wore and how much does it cost?

The newlywed actor was dressed in a Sawan Gandhi set that is selling for ₹98,000 on the brand's official website. Her two-piece outfit included a sleeveless purple straight kurta with intricate silver embroidery and striking side slits; it was paired with velvet sharara that was decorated with tiny embellishments.

If you are looking for your celebratory evening look for an upcoming wedding or celebration, don't miss this Keerthy Suresh outfit:

How to wear velvet right now

The cold weather brings the perfect excuse to embrace kurtas in thicker fabrics, like velvet; and there’s no denying the old-world charm that comes with a velvet ensemble, as demonstrated by Keerthy's recent look.

In a 2022 interview with Hindustan Times, fashion influencer Muskkan Rawat and Aditya Agrawal, founder of Cloth Haus, shared how to work your way around velvet in winter.

Muskkan said, “Long-sleeved velvet blouses, sharara sets, gowns are perfect for winter weddings. Long velvet shrugs are also making a comeback because they accentuate the look and feel of the outfit.”

Aditya added, “Velvet is known to take up any colour well, and it also feels rich when wore in the dull winters... you can also style velvet as a dupatta or as a trim on collars and cuffs. Not just limiting it to women, men can pick velvet bandhgalas and sherwanis with some embroidery this season.”