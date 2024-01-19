Kriti Sanon turns up the heat in a sultry black velvet mini dress, leaves fans swooning. Her outfit costs 1.56 lakh

Kriti Sanon is one of B-town's most stylish actresses who always manages to hit the fashion targets like a pro. The National Award-winning actress recently stepped out for a film promotion and left her fans swooning with her breathtaking look. In the midst of chilly weather, Kriti effortlessly turned up the heat in a mesmerizing mini-black dress, showcasing her flair for fashion like a true pro. With her back-to-back head-turning looks, Kriti proves that she can rock any look to perfection whether it's a sartorial saree or a sultry mini dress. The diva is quite active on social media and her stunning Insta-diaries are a treasure trove of fashion inspiration for her followers. Her latest look, perfectly blending style and glamour, is no exception and is sure to steal your heart. (Also read: Kriti Sanon's gold tissue silk saree is the hit bridesmaid look you need this shaadi season. Check out pics ) Kriti Sanon turns up the heat in a sultry black velvet mini dress. It costs…(Instagram/@sukritigrover)

Kriti Sanon stuns in a black velvet dress

On Thursday, Kriti's fashion stylist Sukriti Grover gave the actress' fans a sweet surprise as she took to Instagram and shared a series of gorgeous snaps of Kriti. Her post quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from her adoring followers who couldn't stop gushing over her look. Wearing a wow-worthy black mini-dress, she strikes a killer pose with her undeniable beauty. Let's take a moment to admire her pictures.

Kriti's black dress is crafted from luxurious midnight black Italian velvet fabric and features an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline, hand-crafted corset and sleek, figure-hugging lines that create an ultra-feminine silhouette. The hem is cut in a bold asymmetric shape with exaggerated ruffles adding an extra touch of drama. If you love Kriti's dress and are wondering how much it cost, don't worry, we've got your back. Her outfit is from the shelves of clothing label YVON and comes with a price tag of $1,880, which is equivalent to ₹1.56 lakh.

Kriti's stunning dress is from the brand YVON and comes with a price tag of $1,880, which is equivalent to ₹1.56 lakh.(yvonthelabel.com)

In terms of accessories, she kept it minimal to let her outfit shine, styling her look with diamond stud earrings and a pair of glossy black pump heels. With the help of celebrity make-up artist Adrian Jacobs, Kriti donned smoky eyeshadow with smudged kajal, mascaraed lashes, defined brows, contoured cheeks with a touch of blush, glowing highlighter and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. Assisted by hairstylist Aasif Ahmed, Kriti styled her shoulder-length locks into messy waves and left them open at the middle partition.