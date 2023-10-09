Kriti Sanon for Ganpat trailer launch puts sultry twist on denim on denim trend in bustier, jeans and thigh-high boots

Kriti Sanon travelled to Delhi today with Tiger Shroff to attend the trailer launch event of their upcoming film, Ganpat. The star recently started the promotions for the movie and captured her fans' attention with her sartorial choices. Her latest look for the Delhi event shows Kriti putting a sultry twist to the evergreen denim on denim trend. She wore a bustier and jeans from the French luxury label Mugler. Scroll through to check it out. Kriti Sanon attends the trailer launch of Ganpat in a denim bustier, jeans and thigh-high boots. (Instagram)

Kriti Sanon wears a sultry Mugler look for Ganpat trailer launch in Delhi

Kriti Sanon's stylist, Sukriti Grover, took to Instagram to share pictures of the actor with the caption, "@kritisanon in @muglerofficial for the Ganpat Trailer launch in Delhi!" The post shows Kriti striking poses for the camera and showing off the Mugler ensemble styled with statement-making accessories. Fans loved Kriti's look and flooded the comments with compliments. One wrote, "She woke and chose to raise the temperature." Another commented, "And just when I thought I couldn't be more mesmerized, she proved me wrong." A fan remarked, "She is unreal."

The Mugler look features a sleeveless denim bustier. It comes in a light blue and black shade and has thin straps, zip closure on the front, a plunging neckline, a bodycon fitting highlighting her svelte frame, and a corseted bodice. She wore it with matching denim jeans featuring a high-rise waist and a skinny-fit silhouette.

Kriti styled the ensemble with black leather boots from Saint G. It features a thigh-high length, skinny fit, and killer high heels. She chose silver hoop earrings, statement rings, and a black leather belt with an OTT silver buckle for accessories.

Lastly, Kriti chose kohl-lined eyes, subtle brown smudged eye shadow, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, muted pink lip shade, rouge on the cheeks, a dewy base, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Centre-parted open silky tresses gave the finishing touch.

About Ganpat

Meanwhile, Ganpat is set to release in theatres this Dussehra on October 20. The film also stars Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!