Kriti Sanon embraces retro trend in polka dot midi dress for new photoshoot, fans cannot keep their eyes off her

Kriti Sanon is a fashion icon who always makes a statement with her impeccable sartorial sense. The star never shies away from donning the latest fashion trends with ease. For a recent photoshoot, Kriti slipped into a black polka dot midi dress and embraced the retro trend with ease. The ensemble is a total catch and should be a part of your office, as well as the weekend night-out wardrobe. Scroll through to check it out. Kriti Sanon embraces retro trend in a polka dot midi dress for a new photoshoot. (Instagram)

Kriti Sanon in a polka dot midi dress

Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover shared pictures of Kriti Sanon on Instagram with the caption, "Polka Dots, Nipped waist and a Midi dress - totally digging this retro trend." The pictures show Kriti in a Sameer Madan midi dress called the Lucille Dress from their Pre-Fall 2023 collection Madeline. Read our download on Kriti's monochrome look below.

Kriti's midi dress comes in a solid black hue with white-coloured polka dot patterns on the torso. The sleeveless ensemble features a halter neckline, a plunging back design, pockets on the side, a cinched waistline accentuating her svelte frame, a free-flowing midi-length skirt, and an asymmetrical hemline.

Kriti accessorised the ensemble with studded black pumps from Jimmy Choo and statement earrings. Lastly, she chose feathered brows, subtle smoky eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, glossy coral pink lip shade, and light contouring for the glam picks. Side-parted open locks gave the finishing touch to Kriti's minimal styling.

Fans react to Kriti's photoshoot

Kriti's pictures garnered several comments and likes from her fans. Many users dropped heart-eye and fire emojis to compliment her. One fan wrote, "She is so beautiful." Another wrote, "Can't take my eyes off her." A fan commented, "How can someone be so gorgeous!"

On the work front

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Adipurush. The star recently announced the filming of her new production, Do Patti, with Kajol. She also has The Crew with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh in the pipeline.