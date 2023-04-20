Bhumi Pednekar is a 'hottie' in vintage Mugler gown with revealing plunge neckline for latest photoshoot. See pics

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is in her internet-breaking fashionista era, and we are not complaining. One look at Bhumi's red-carpet appearances in the past few months, and you would agree. The star has been serving one incredible sartorial moment after another in gorgeous designer fits. The same holds for her latest photoshoot, for which Bhumi slipped into a vintage Mugler gown featuring a revealing plunge neckline. Netizens loved Bhumi's outfit in the pictures and flooded her with compliments. Check out her post and read our download on Bhumi's attire below. Bhumi Pednekar wears a vintage Mugler gown with revealing plunge neckline for latest photoshoot. (Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar in a stunning vintage Mugler ensemble

Bhumi Pednekar shared pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. The photos show Bhumi dressed in a Fall/Winter 1989 Thiery Mugler archival runway dress, known as the Lightning Bolt Dress, because of the sheer illusion neckline on the front. She wore it to attend a MAC Cosmetics event as their brand ambassador. "Wore a vintage piece from the @muglerofficial Fall/Winter 1989 collection. Designed by @manfredthierrymugler. I am in awe of how sustainable-fashion can be so iconic and an absolute game changer! A bit of history, while creating my own history," Bhumi wrote in the caption. See the post below.

Bhumi's Thiery Mugler black-coloured velvet dress comes with a figure-flattering silhouette accentuating her hourglass shape, a see-through silk neckline in a lightning bolt shape revealing the midriff and décolletage, long cuffed sleeves, nipped waist, padded shoulders, and a midi-length hemline.

Bhumi styled the sleek ensemble with minimal accessories, including lightning bolt-shaped earrings and high-heeled black pumps. In the end, Bhumi chose berry lip shade, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, subtle eye shadow, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, and highlighter for the glam picks. A sleek bun gave the finishing touch to the vintage look.

Meanwhile, fans loved Bhumi's Mugler ensemble and flooded the comments section with compliments. One user commented, "Insane." Another wrote, "Hottie." A fan wrote, "Absolutely stunning." A few others dropped fire and heart emojis to praise the actor.