Kriti Sanon in saree and Rakul Preet Singh in gown show how to wear the gorgeous pink shade in two different looks

Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh delighted their fans with their latest sartorial win. The two stars are known for their elegant yet fun style choices on the red carpet or while attending events. Today, they dropped another steal-worthy fashion moment on social media - Kriti Sanon's stylist shared her pictures in a pink foil-gold embroidered saree, and Rakul Preet Singh shared a photoshoot of herself in an embellished gown. Scroll through to see what the stars wore and how they styled their outfits. Kriti Sanon in an embroidered saree and Rakul Preet Singh in a gorgeous gown for a photoshoot. (Instagram)

Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh show how to wear pink

Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover shared pictures of Kriti Sanon on Instagram with the caption, "[flower emoji] Pretty in Pink [flower emoji]." Kriti wore the saree to attend an event by a jewellery brand and was even clicked by the paparazzi at the Kalina airport, where she took a flight out of Mumbai. The six yards is from the shelves of the label House Of Masaba. Read our download on it below.

The chiffon saree has gold foil brocade embroidery and gota patti borders. Kriti wore the drape in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from the shoulder in a floor-sweeping train. A matching blouse decked in a lemon yellow and green floral pattern and featuring a round neckline, half-length sleeves, gota patti on the cuffs, cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette completed the look. Lastly, a centre-parted sleek ponytail, feathered brows, muted eye shadow, blush pink lips, gold kadhas, a matching choker, and a ring rounded it off.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh shared pictures of her glamorous look with the caption, "My kinda Barbie [double pink heart emoji]." The photos show Rakul posing in a blush pink embellished gown decked in shimmering sequins and beads. The plunging neckline, double strap design, cut-outs on the decolletage, and a figure-hugging silhouette added an edgy aesthetic to her ensemble.

Rakul accessorised the gown with a statement neckline adorned in precious stones. Lastly, she chose darkened brows, shimmery pink eye shadow, glossy pink lip shade, blushed cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, a dewy base, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. A centre-parted pulled-back top knot gave the finishing touch.

