Kriti Sanon's gold tissue silk saree is the hit bridesmaid look you need this shaadi season. Check out pics

Kriti Sanon never misses a chance to step out in chic and sharp Western wear as well as exquisite traditional Indian wear and rocking both silhouettes with equal panache. However, her recent photoshoot in a silk saree has captured hearts online. Shared by her stylist Sukriti Grover, the pictures show Kriti striking elegant poses and flaunting her gorgeous drape. Scroll through to check out Kriti's images and read our download on the ensemble. Kriti Sanon wears a gold tissue silk saree for a photoshoot. (Instagram)

Kriti Sanon wears an elegant gold silk saree

Sukriti Grover's post shows Kriti Sanon dressed in a gold tissue silk saree and a matching blouse. The ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Pink City by Sarika. The six yards is a perfect sartorial pick for the wedding season. If you are a bridesmaid-to-be, the drape should be on your roster. You can wear an outfit inspired by the look for any night wedding function or day festivities like the Haldi ceremony. It will be a hit Shaadi season look in your collection. So, don't forget to steal some styling tips.

Coming to the saree Kriti Sanon wore, the drape features an ombre gold and bronze gold design, heavily embroidered borders, and tassel embroidery on the trims. She wore the six yards in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from the shoulder in floor-grazing hem length and arranging the pleats on the front. She completed the look with a matching sleeveless gold silk blouse featuring intricate gold thread embroidery on the neckline, a fitted bust, and a cropped silhouette.

Kriti chose ornate gold accessories to style the drape. She wore a chunky cuff bracelet, jhumkis, and matching footwear. Lastly, she chose smudged brown eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened on-fleek brows, glossy coral nude lip shade, rouge on the skin, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. A centre-parted and backswept updo gave the finishing touch to Kriti's ethnic look.