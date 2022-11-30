How to work your way around velvet this winter?

With the winter wedding season upon us, velvets are finally seeing the light of the day and rightly so, as they are one of the classic buys one can invest in and will go a long way in your wardrobe. “Velvet is the go-to material when you want to look elegant yet chic and don’t want to freeze while doing it. It gives you that luxe feeling, while allowing you to be comfortable and warm on your skin,” says Tarini Shah, content creator. Aditya Agrawal, founder of Cloth Haus says, “Velvet is known to take up any colour well, and it also feels rich when wore in the dull winters”.

Alia Bhatt chose a breezy silk velvet kurta set (Photo: Instagram)

Believed to have originated in Egypt in 2000 BC, velvet was woven using silk and linen fabrics and due its complex technique, it was first only available to the royalty. Velvet was known to be expensive, until recently. Agrawal explains, “It is a type of weave like satin, georgette and chiffon and can be made of any kind of fibre (silk, viscose, polyester etc.).Back then, velvet used to be made from silk, making it very expensive. But over time and with industrialisation, velvets are now available in polyester and viscose, making it more affordable. The affordability coupled with its soft, peachy feel made velvet evolve as a staple winter wardrobe fabric”.

Jacqueline Fernandez in a blue velvet corset co-ord set by Ankita Jain (Photo: Instagram)

Of late, velvet has been pushing boundaries with co-ord sets, pantsuits, corsets and many other silhouettes.

WEDDING ESSENTIALS

Ishaan Khatter in a Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna velvet ensemble (Photo: Instagram)

While digging into your mum’s wardrobe this wedding season, don’t flip past that velvet saree or suit sets for a functional, practical yet luxe look. Shah explains, “If you are attending a wedding, incorporate it by wearing a velvet embroidered kurta or maybe a velvet cape over your lehengas to keep you warm”. While, fashion influencer Muskkan Rawat adds, “Long-sleeved velvet blouses, sharara sets, gowns are perfect for winter weddings. Long velvet shrugs are also making a comeback because they accentuate the look and feel of the outfit”.

Kiara Advani looks ethereal in a dark blue velvet lehenga by Sureena Chowdhri (Photo: Instagram)

As for a bride, a red velvet blouse will not only look beautiful, but will also be comfortable to don through the festivities as well. Velvet looks best when worn in rich colours like purples, reds, bottle greens, peacock blues, blacks. While Agrawal says, “You can also style velvet as a dupatta or as a trim on collars and cuffs. Not just limiting it to women, men can pick velvet bandhgalas and sherwanis with some embroidery this season”.

CLASSIC VELVET PIECES

Muskkan Rawat styles a black velvet dupatta with her ethnic outfit

Rawat says, “Embroidered and embellished velvet shawls are a must-have in your wardrobe as they are versatile and will protect one in the chilly weather. You can style them with lehengas, sarees, suits to amp up your style”.

Tamannaah Bhatia in a black velvet co-ord set by Kanika Goyal (Photo: Instagram)

One of Shah’s favourite pieces is her velvet track suit. “You can wear it to lounge around the house during the winter or to the airport. Investing in statement velvet pieces like a sharp blazer or a bodycon dress in velvet is a good idea but make sure to pick pieces that you can style up and down by mixing and matching thus making the most out of your investment.”

PAIR IT RIGHT

Malavika Mohanan dons a copper velvet blouse by Manish Malhotra (Photo: Instagram)

If you have warm toned skin, pair velvet with gold accessories. “Wear a gold belt to snatch your waist and avoid bright velvet colours as they won’t let you unleash the full potential of looking luxe,” explains Shah.

Karan Tacker in an embellished velvet blazer by Sarah & Sandeep (Photo: Instagram)

Muted and minimal jewellery like jhumkas and pendants enhance the fabric’s glam, shares Rawat. Statement accessories will disrupt the look, so avoiding them would be a smart choice.