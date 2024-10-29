Katrina Kaif's fuss-free denim dress worth 40k complements her flawless makeup in these gorgeous pics

Katrina Kaif attended a Kay Beauty event recently. The actor wore a fuss-free, simple denim dress for the occasion. She shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption, “It's Kay day [butterfly emoji].” Check out the price of her outfit if you love the look. Katrina Kaif dazzles in a denim dress worth ₹ 40k.

(Also Read | What Katrina Kaif wore to Diwali parties over the years: First Diwali with Vicky Kaushal to regal Sabyasachi lehenga)

What is the cost of Katrina Kaif's denim dress?

Katrina's dress is from the shelves of the designer clothing label Ganni. It is called the Blue Denim Long Dress. Adding the outfit to your closet will cost you €445, which is approximately ₹40,488.

The price of the denim dress Katrina Kaif wore for an event.

The denim look

Making a strong case for denim looks, Katrina wore a fuss-free midi-length ensemble. While linen dresses are a sad reminder of summer, denim dresses can transform into a perfect look for both fall and warmer months. Katrina's ensemble also fits the bill. Add a similar look to your wardrobe and steal style tips from Katrina. If you plan to wear the dress in the cooler months, you can layer it with a trench and knee-high boots for a warmer look.

Decoding the look

Katrina's sleeveless denim dress features a midi hem length, a collared neckline, front button closures on the torso, a tie-dye acid-wash denim design, a cinched waist, pockets on the front, a tiered skirt, and a figure-skimming silhouette. The actor accessorised the dress with gold statement rings and dangling earrings.

With her long brunette locks styled in soft waves and a centre parting, Katrina chose kohl-lined eyes, smudged black eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, pink mauve lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, darkened brows, and glowing skin for the makeup.

About Katrina Kaif

Katrina is married to Vicky Kaushal. The couple tied the knot in December 2021. They had a traditional Hindu wedding at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.