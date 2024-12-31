Baby John box office collection day 7: Varun Dhawan film ends first week with barely any growth, mints over 32 crore

Baby John box office collection day 7: Varun Dhawan's action film got off to a strong start with a double-digit opening day collection, but its momentum was short-lived. The film's box office performance has been declining steadily over the past seven days, resulting in a modest total collection of over ₹30 crore. Also read: Keerthy Suresh breaks silence on her team's tussle with paparazzi: ‘I gave enough pictures…’ Baby John box office collection day 7: The film also features Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav.

Box office report

According to the tracking website Sacnilk, the film registered a business of ₹32.31 crore (nett). As per the report, the action thriller has been performing poorly at the box office continuously for seven days in a row since its release. On the seventh day, Baby John earned around ₹ 1.81 crore in India (nett) as per early estimates.

The film was released on December 25. On opening day, the film amassed ₹11.25 crore. The business first dipped on the second day with a business of ₹4.75 crore. It was a 57.78 per cent dip as compared to the first day.

The business has been on a steady decline since then, struggling to recover and regain its footing. On day 6, the film minted ₹1.85 crore, registering a 61.05 per cent dip.

The film had an overall 10.68 per cent occupancy in Hindi on December 31.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 The Rule has been on a roll. The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is approaching Dangal's all-time record. Pushpa 2: The Rule has earned ₹1760 crore within 25 days of its release. Aamir Khan's Dangal has collected a gross worldwide collection of ₹2070.3 crore.

About the film

Along with Varun, the film also features Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. Superstar Salman Khan has also made a special appearance in the action-thriller, which is directed by Kalees. The film has been produced by Jawan-fame Atlee.

The film narrates the story of a police officer who goes into hiding to bring up his daughter in a safe environment. However, he must face his past when her life is threatened. The film, which is a remake of Theri featuring Vijay in the lead role, opened to mixed response. However, the film failed to elicit the expected response at the box office.

As per Hindustan Times' review, the film “starts off on a very choppy note, and there’s no soul for about 40 minutes”.

“Overall, there’s nothing much that makes Baby John stand out apart from the action. It’s watchable if you can sit through the boring songs, and the atrocious first half hour. PS- Please stop wasting Salman Khan for a cameo in every other film. Kitni baar use karoge, Bhai?,” read the review.