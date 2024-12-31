Keerthy Suresh breaks silence on her team's tussle with paparazzi: ‘I gave enough pictures…’

Keerthy Suresh recently caught herself in a surprising situation in Mumbai. The actor was getting inside her car after attending the film’s premiere in Mumbai dressed in a saree. A person from her team was seen scolding a paparazzo for clicking pictures of her from an objectionable angle. In an interview with Galatta India, Keerthy has now responded to what happened in that moment. (Also read: Keerthy Suresh looks shocked as her team argues with paparazzo for objectionable pics: ‘Aise ajeeb kaise…’) Keerthy Suresh has reacted to the recent paparazzi controversy.

What Keerthy said

When the host asked her about the incident, Keerthy said, “When this happened I was honestly lost like I didn't even know what was happening. If you see me in that video, I will be like huh? I understood only after she [the person from her team] got into the car and explained what happened.”

Check out what happened:

Keerthy added, “She was like, ‘See you have posed,’ and I genuinely posed a lot and she keeps telling me you need to walk at some point because we will not be able to take you and I say okay I am learning! I gave enough pictures and got into the car and what she said was right. They came on the other side and they were clicking through the window and she was telling me that you are bending and then you are getting into the car so obviously you are low on your neck and my back is up. It is not a good angle to get shot in and she said, ‘You have posed enough. You gave so many pictures. What is it so necessary for them to come and shoot this? It is not necessary. I don’t know in what perspective they were trying to take it maybe it was intentional or not intentional, but at the end of the day it is not right.”

More details

Keerthy debuted in Hindi with Baby John, a remake of the Tamil film Theri with Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The film opened to mixed reviews upon release, and is underperforming at the box office. She will soon star in the Tamil films Revolver Rita and Kannivedi.