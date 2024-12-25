Keerthy Suresh looks shocked as her team argues with paparazzo for objectionable pics: ‘Aise ajeeb kaise…’

In a month, Keerthy Suresh married long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil and debuted in Hindi cinema with Baby John. However, the actor recently faced an odd incident when her team got into a heated moment with a paparazzo in Mumbai. Here’s what happened. (Also Read: Varun Dhawan says he didn't pass on Keerthy Suresh's number to ‘heroes’ who wanted to date her: It was my responsibility) Keerthy Suresh was getting into her car when her team called out a paparazzo.

Team Keerthy Suresh’s heated moment with paparazzo

On Thursday evening, a day ahead of Baby John’s release, Keerthy attended the film’s premiere in Mumbai dressed in a saree. After the show, she was getting into a car surrounded by paparazzi when her team thought a paparazzo was clicking her from an objectionable angle.

The paparazzo who posted the video of the incident on Instagram claimed that it was all a ‘misunderstanding’ and nothing more. In it, as Keerthy got into her car, a paparazzo could be seen calling out to her and clicking her.

Soon a woman from the actor’s team interjected, “Aise kyu le rahe ho? She is getting in, no? Aise ajeeb kaise le rahe ho? Kyu car ke andar le rahe no, mat lo naa. (Why are you doing this while she’s getting in? How are you clicking such an objectionable video? Don’t take it as she enters the car.”

As Keerthy heard what happened, she looked shocked, even checking if her outfit was in place. She even lifted her hand to interject but was driven away. The paparazzo, however, seemed to take offence to her team’s implication, replying, “Aise aap baat mar karo, pehli baar aaye ho kya? (Don’t talk to me like that, are you new here?)”

Upcoming work

This year, Keerthy starred in the Tamil films Siren and Raghu Thatha, as well as voicing a droid called Bujji in Kalki 2898 AD in Telugu. She debuted in Hindi with Baby John, a remake of the Tamil film Theri with Varun Dhawan in the lead role. She will soon star in the Tamil films Revolver Rita and Kannivedi.